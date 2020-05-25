Outgoing Corps Members To Receive Certificates At Local Govt Councils: NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has informed the 2019 Batch “B” Stream “1” corps members that the certificate of national service (CNS) will be issued at local government councils.

Such used to be shared during the passing out parade of corps members at state headquarters.

The corps, amid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, approved May 28 as the passing-out day for 2019 Batch ‘B’ stream one set of corps members.

This was made known in a statement by the spokesperson of corps, Adenike Adeyemi, on Monday.

She said the event shall be devoid of a ceremonial parade as a result of the threat and danger posed by coronavirus.

She said NYSC officers have been mobilised for the distribution and shall do so from ten service points in each of the local government councils.