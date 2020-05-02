Over 151,000 People Die In This World Everyday: Naira Marley

Popular Nigerian singer Naira Marley has shared some facts about life as he expresses his gratitude for being alive.

Taking to Twitter, the music entertainer pointed out that over 151,000 people die daily and the least anyone can do is to be grateful.

Marley, who has gone all spiritual due to the Ramadan, went further to thank Allah for his life.

“Over 151,000 people die in this world everyday. I thank Allah for giving me more time to fix my akhirah”, Marley tweeted.

