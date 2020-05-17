Oyetola Releases Cars, Motorcycles Impounded During Lockdown

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola has ordered the release of all vehicles impounded due to lockdown violations.

This was made known to reporters in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government of Osun, Prince Wole Oyebamiji.

Prince Oyebamiji noted that the governor has pardoned all those whose cars, buses, motorcycles, tricycles, trucks and others were impounded for disobedience and non-compliance to the lockdown directives.

He directed the owners of the impounded vehicles to report to the different Police formations where their vehicles were taken, with proof of ownership, with effect from 12:00 noon on Monday, 18th May 2020 for the release of the vehicles.

He clarified that the gesture by the Governor applies only to vehicle owners who violated the State Government’s directives since the lockdown began till date.