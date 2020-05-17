Oyo Govt Shuts Company Where 30 Workers Tested Positive For COVID-19

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has announced the shut down of a company in the State whose members of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Recall that on Saturday evening, 31 new cases of Coronavirus was recorded in Oyo State; with 30 of the newly confirmed cases being members of staff of a company located Ibadan South West Local Government Area.

Makinde via his Twitter handle disclosed that the company would be decontaminated in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus in the state.

