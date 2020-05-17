Oyo Govt Shuts Company Where 30 Workers Tested Positive For COVID-19

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has announced the shut down of a company in the State whose members of staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Recall that on Saturday evening, 31 new cases of Coronavirus was recorded in Oyo State; with 30 of the newly confirmed cases being members of staff of a company located Ibadan South West Local Government Area.
Makinde via his Twitter handle disclosed that the company would be decontaminated in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus in the state.
See his tweet below:
We urge members of the public to remain calm as the situation is under control. Intensified contact tracing has already commenced. We will give an update on any additional measures that may need to be taken.
— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) May 16, 2020