Pastor Blames Devil After Defiling Four Minors

A pastor who was arrested for defiling four minors between 6 and 11, in Benin city says the devil caused it.

The pastor, identified as Otobong Emerson, of Believers’ Ministry Church Incorporated at No. 146, Upper Owina, off Evbuotubu, Benin City, was among several suspects the police paraded for various crimes in Edo state on Friday.

Emerson(48) told newsmen that after sexually abusing the minors several times, he had to confess to his church general overseer because he grew a conscience.

“After sleeping with them several times, my conscience started judging me, so I went to confess to my G.O. I don’t know what pushed me. I don’t really know what wrong with me, I really feel sober for my deed,” he said.

Police gender unit has been investigating him, and he has made a confessional statement, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor said.

“The case has been charged to court and the suspect remanded to police custody and to appear in court on adjournment day on 11th June, 2020”.