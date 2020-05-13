Pastor Odumeje Reveals Source Of His Money, Power (Video)

A video currently trending on social media captures the moment Pastor Odumeje was asked to reveal the source of his power to perform miracles and have money.

In the video, Odumeje, who is also referred to as the Lion himself, the Indaboski, or the Liquid Metal, said if one serves a true living God, He will give he or she money.

The pastor also criticized those who ask their church members for tithe in a bid to fill their pockets as he noted that God is a rich God and he made Solomon rich.

Watch the video below: