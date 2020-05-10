Patoranking Distributes Food Items To Lagosians

Popular Nigerian singer, Patoranking has shared a photo from the scene where he was involved in distributing food items to Lagosians.

Sharing on Instagram, the singer also pointed out how important it was for people in his position to help.

This is coming up weeks after the singer had charged his fellow celebrities to focus on important things.

Sharing on Instagram, the singer wrote in part: “A special thanks to everyone involved. We started from 1 person to 10,000 people and still counting…”

See Post Here: