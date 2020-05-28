‘People Are Dying In Your State’, Adesua Etomi Tells El-Rufai

Nigerian actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has written to the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai over reported killings in his state.

The entertainer took to her Twitter account on Thursday to lament about the inaction of the state government over the destruction of lives and property in Kaduna

She further stated that the lives of people in the state mattered then and now.

She tweeted: “@elrufai Good afternoon Sir. We are getting reports that people are dying in your state but we haven’t heard anything from you. We hear they are being killed, their homes & livelihoods being destroyed. Their lives matter. It mattered yesterday, matters today & will matter 2mrw.”