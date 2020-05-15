People Often Think I Hate Them Because I Am Tough – Kaffy

Nigerian Dancer Kafayat Shafau, aka Kaffy, has addressed why people find it absurd when they hear her speak fluently.

In an Instagram live chat, the mom of two said; “When I started out as a dancer, I always spoke fluently and because I spoke fluently, that made an impression on those I was talking to. People were shocked that I could speak fluently. I don’t have what it takes to make someone ‘blow’; I can only impart knowledge and try to help you when you ask for it.”

On how her toughness was mistaken by some people in the industry for hatred.

“Some dancers will come and expect me to pat them on the back. I am not going to pat you on the back because life will not pat you on the back. I will (only) pat you when it is necessary and correct you when it is needed. Sometimes, people confuse your toughness for hatred. I don’t have the capacity to hate.

“If you come to me saying you want to learn how I got to where I am, I would show you the way life showed it to me. My rehearsals are my motivational speaking sessions. Anytime we rehearse, I speak to my dancers. I do it for them to understand my direction and mindset,” she said.