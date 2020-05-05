People Still Crossing State Boundaries Despite Interstate Travel Ban – Ali Baba

Veteran comedian Ali Baba has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the nonchalant attitude of many towards the COVID 19 pandemic.

Sharing a video of a man who had traveled from one state to another, Ali Baba asked how this was possible despite the interstate travel ban ordered by the government.

“In spite of a ban on interstate travel, people are still crossing state boundaries.

”And even those who cross the borders, don’t get tested. Many just walk through checkpoints. And begs the question, “How did this man cross all the states between Lagos and where he claims to have come from?”

“Many, like the man in the video, may, after reviewing the preparedness of their state, decide that it’s best to come to Lagos and increase their chances of survival.

Be guided”