People Who Are Not Fully Functional Are More Likely To Be Violent – Victoria Inyama

Former Nigerian actress Victoria Inyama has explained violence and those who are most likely to be violent.

According to Inyama, people who are not fully functional are most likely to be aggressive.

In her words;

”VIOLENCE!!!

Harmful/Unreasonable Aggression is most likely to be shown by persons who aren’t Fully Functioning 💔

”Fully Functioning People are more in touch with their Deep Inner Experiencing & have a clearer Perspective on the World around them & are not likely to be Disruptively Aggressive.

”Rogers (1989) emphasised on our abilities to be rational & to be able to make appropriate Responses to Situations..these abilities will supposedly develop naturally if the proper conditions exist, Rogers further offered a solution stating that for the Problem of Human Distructiveness to be curved, there should be the creation of Conditions that Allow Fulfillment of Basic human Potentialities…All Highly Social Beings want Harmonious Interpersonal Relationships!!!!

I pray you all have a Harmonious Monday/Week. 💚🧡❤💜🤍🖤🤎”

