People Who Don’t Respond To Your Call Or Text Are Not Busy – Omokri

Nigerian author, Reno Omokri has made it known that he can prove that many people are not as busy as they claim to be.

According to the former aide to Goodluck Jonathan;

”I can prove to you that that person who has not responded to your call or text is not too busy. Send them a text saying someone mistakenly credited you with $10,000 that was meant for them. They won’t text back. They will call you in 2 seconds!”

I can prove to you that that person who has not responded to your call or text is not too busy. Send them a text saying someone mistakenly credited you with $10,000 that was meant for them. They won't text back. They will call you in 2 seconds!

