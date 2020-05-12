Peter Obi Backs Buhari’s Order For Importation Of Madagascar COVID-19 ‘Remedy’

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has expressed his support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s move to import acclaimed Madagascar COVID-19 ‘remedy’ known as COVID-19 syrup.

President Buhari had on Monday directed the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19 to pick Madagascar’s cure for coronavirus.

Supporting the move by President Buhari, the former governor, however, advised Buhari led government to encourage and authorize local inventions in Nigeria.

He expressed that this will give confidence to local investors and researchers.

