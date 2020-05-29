Peter Obi Calls On African Leaders To Protect AFDB President, Adesina

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has declared support for the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina.

Obi urged Africa and state governments to rally round and support Adesina to avoid consequences

The former governor made the plea amidst demand for Adesina’s probe for corruption.

The United States Department of Treasury had called for an independent corruption probe of Adesina after he was cleared by the bank’s ethics committee.

Reacting to this development, he wrote:

For a people in search of leadership that will inspire a continent-wide transformation, Africa and its state governments need to rally round and celebrate opportunities such as been presented by Dr @akin_adesina’s presidency of the AfDB.

We will have ourselves to blame if we miss this opportunity. Adesina deserves ALL of our support.-PO