Peter Okoye Slams Fan Who Accused Him Of Scam

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, well known as Mr. P, has reacted after a fan was duped by imposters while trying to play his lottery game, Zoom.

The fan went ahead to call him out over the issue and the singer has expressed his disappointment.

The victim had blamed Peter for what happened as she asked to be refunded.

He added that she shouldn’t hold him responsible for her misfortune as to play zoom cost only 500 Naira and not 30,000 Naira which she had paid the imposters.

See His Post Here: