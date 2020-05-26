“Phenomenal, Talented, Intelligent” – Stella Damasus Lauds Tiwa Savage

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has taken to her official Twitter handle to celebrate popular singer, Tiwa Savage.

Stella in her message described the singer as talented, intelligent and phenomenal.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the singer lamented about how she is disrespected in Nigeria.

See what she wrote below:

“@TiwaSavage you are a phenomenal woman. Talented and intelligent. Humble and very beautiful. God bless, guide and protect you now and always. I don’t need a reason to celebrate an amazing woman doing and achieving great things.”