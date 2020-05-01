Photos From Chioma’s 25th Birthday Celebration

Official photos from the 25th birthday party of Chioma Rowland Avril, fiance to popular singer, Davido real name David Adeleke has hit the internet.

In the photo, the singers finance posed with some gigantic cakes amid low crowd in attendance.

The celebration was a low-key event as a result of the ban on mass gathering across the country over the current pandemic currently ravaging nations.

Chioma and baby daddy, Davido both have a son together named Ifeanyi.

Photo below: