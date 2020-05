American singer Kehlani has referred to the American police as the “biggest and worst” gang in America.

This is coming on the heels of recent police brutality which saw a black man killed on camera as they tried to restrain him.

Read Also: Black Man Dies After US Police Pinned Him To Ground (Video)

Taking to Twitter, the mom of one wrote; “Police are the biggest and worst gang in America. Death to the f***ing badge. No words beyond it. Zero.”