Police Arrest 28 Year-Old Man For Raping Lady Twice With Fake Gun

A 28-year-old man named Emeka Okeke has landed in the police net for allegedly raping a 36-year-old lady twice with the aid of a toy gun.

Mohammed Haruna, the state Police Public Relation’s Officer, while confirming the incident said the suspect was arrested in conjunction with vigilantes in the area after a manhunt was launched for him.

“On the 7/5/2020 a 36-year-old woman resident at UNIZIK temp-site Awka, reported at B Division Awka that at about 9:pm of 6/5/2020 while departing with her friend at Okochi Okpuno, a man later identified as Emeka Okeke ‘m’ aged 28 years alias “Aso Rock” followed her closely, raised his shirt to show her a ‘gun’ tucked in his waist, and threatened to shoot her dead if she did not submit herself to his sexual demand for Carnal knowledge.

Read Also: Man Rapes Teen Wife To Death Days After Marriage

“Consequently the frightened victim, believing it was a real gun, and under the fear of being shot dead, followed him to a building in Okochi where he forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“Again while being led out of the scene, the suspect forcefully led her to the premises of Community Primary School Okpuno, where he had another round of carnal knowledge with the victim.

“Following the report, the suspect was trailed and arrested by police detectives in conjunction with vigilante group attached to Opuno Community.

“Search was conducted on the suspect instantly and the handle of a cutting hand saw,semblance of a shotgun, which he concealed underneath his shirt, was recovered as exhibit.

“Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital for medical Examination and presently receiving treatment.

“The suspect is also a notorious offender who recently returned from the correctional centre Awka over alleged case of manslaughter,” he said.