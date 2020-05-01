Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Ogun (Photo)

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 28-year-old man identified as Godday Robinson for alleged rape, stealing, and attempted murder of a 17-year-old girl who refused his sexual advances.

This was contained in a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested following a report received by the policemen attached to Agbara area command that a young lady was lying unconscious in a ten feet deep pit in a nearby bush.

The victim, upon regaining consciousness after being taken to a hospital, disclosed that she was robbed, raped, and dragged further into the bush and dumped as Godday thought she had died.

The area commander identified as ACP Bolanle Muritala gave a matching order to his detectives that the suspect must be traced and apprehended owing to the strength of the victim’s explanation.

The detectives swung to action immediately, traced the suspect and got him arrested on the 24th of April 2020.

When interrogated, Godday confessed to committing the crime but blamed it on the devil.