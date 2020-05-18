Police Arrest Man ‘Who Started Raping Daughter At Age 11’

A 50-year-old man, Ede Tyndale, has landed in the police net for allegedly raping his daughter since she was 11 years old.

According to a statement by Bala Elkana, spokesman of Lagos police command, he said the victim is now 19-year-old.

“Trouble started when the woman noticed some strange behaviours from her daughter and decided to find out why the sudden disrespect towards her father,” he said.

“The survivor opened up to her mother that her father started having sexual intercourse with her when she was 11-years-old. That he often threatened violence whenever she resisted him.

“The father instilled so much fear in her that she finds it difficult to report to anybody.”

“After a thorough investigation into the case, the suspect was on 11/5/2020, charged before Chief Magistrate Court ll Ogba on five count charges of incest, rape, sexual harassment, defilement and sexual assault,” Elkana said.