Police Arrest Man Who Threatened To Release Salawa Abeni’s Nudes

The Lagos state police command say they have arrested the man suspected of blackmailing popular Fuji artiste, Salawa Abeni, by threatening to release her nude pictures.

According to the police, the Decoy team arrested the suspect, who claimed he got the nude photos from a memory card which he found on the floor while in school.

The Fuji artiste had raised the alarm about the blackmail a while ago, and even dared the blackmailer to go ahead.

Announcing the arrest via its Twitter handle on Sunday evening, the police wrote: “Our Decoy team have arrested a man who tried blackmailing the popular fuji artiste, Salawa Abeni with her nude photos. He claims he got them from a memory card which he found on the floor while in school. He has been transfered to State CID, Panti for further investigation. ”