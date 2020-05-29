Police Brutality Big Problem In Nigeria, US – Don Jazzy

Popular music producer, Don Jazzy says police brutality remains an unsolved societal problem common to both the US and Nigeria

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Friday, he charged the relevant authorities to stop taking incessant complaints of victims with a pinch of salt.

He wrote:

Police brutality remains an unsolved societal problem common to the U.S. and Nigeria. Just few days ago, an unarmed black guy was murdered in cold blood by an errant police officer in Minneapolis. As expected, a media rage and street demonstrations that broke down order ensued.

This is the same way trigger-happy Nigerian police officers cut the lives of unarmed citizens short here. It’s a big problem that citizens now have to be wary of those who swore to protect lives.

Use of maximum force and extrajudicial killings by the @PoliceNG have always been going on and it’s high time the authorities stopped taking our incessant complaints with a pinch of salt. #EndPoliceBrutality

