Police Confirms Arrest Of Officer Who Shot, Killed 16-Year-Old Tina

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Police logo

The Lagos state police command has confirmed the arrest of its officer who allegedly fired and killed a 16-year-old girl named Tina in Iyana Oworo area of the state.

Bala Elkana, the state police spokesman confirmed his arrest via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

Statement below:

The killer cop is identified, arrested and detained at the Headquarters. He will face the full weight of the law. Justice will surely prevail. Members of the Public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.

