Police Officer Dies Of COVID-19 In Ogun

A police officer has died from coronavirus (COVID-19) complications at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Just last week, a pregnant woman had died at the hospital shortly before her COVID-19 test result returned positive.

The death of the unnamed police officer was confirmed by the Head of Public Relations at FMC, Segun Orisajo, on Sunday morning.

According to Orisajo, the officer presented himself at the General Outpatients Department at FMC on Friday and died same day.

The spokesperson said the officer’s COVID-19 test result returned positive on Sunday morning.

“His body is being prepared for release to his family for burial in strict compliance with World Health Organizations guidelines.

“All staff, who came in contact with the deceased, are currently on self isolation,” Orisajo said in a statement.

According to data released by the Nigerian Centre For Disease Control (NCDC, Ogun State now has 115 positive cases