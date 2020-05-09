Police Officer Shot Dead While Enforcing Curfew In Edo

A police officer attached to Auchi division of the Edo state police command has been killed by suspected hoodlums while enforcing the curfew imposed by the federal government.

The incident was confirmed on Saturday by Edo police public relations officer (PPRO) Chidi Nwabuzor.

Nwabuzor said a “serious manhunt” had been launched to arrest the attackers.

Read Also: Senior Police Officer Sabotaging Lockdown In Rivers — Wike

According to the police spokesperson, the deceased, Felix Egbon, an inspector, and some of his colleagues were enforcing the curfew imposed by the federal government to check the spread of COVID-19 when they were attacked.

“While on it, some mob attacked them, during the attack, unknown hoodlums emerged and shot at the deceased officer,” he said.

“The officer was immediately rushed to the Central Hospital in Auchi, where he was pronounced dead.

“A serious manhunt is presently ongoing to arrest the hoodlums whose numbers can not be ascertained.”