Police Prohibit Prayers On Eid Grounds In Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command says Eid prayers will not be observed on any praying ground during this year’s Eid-el-Fitr expected to hold on Saturday in the state.

The spokesperson of the command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, made this known in a statement on Thursday, in Jos.

The statement revealed that the decision followed a meeting held on May 20 with security chiefs, religious leaders, and other critical stakeholders in the state in order to fine-tune its strategies to ensure a crime-free forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebration across the State.

Read Also: Isolation Centre: Plateau Govt Threatens To Prosecute Escapee

Members of the public were reminded that the federal and state governments’ safety directives on the COVID-19 pandemic were still in force.

Residents were also urged to maintain law and order during and after the exercise and that a total of 2,089 security personnel will be deployed to the state to detect and prevent crime as well as control traffic.