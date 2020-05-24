Police Reportedly Storm Burna Boy’s House As Neigbours Accuse Him Of Debt, Disturbance

Nigerian music star Burna Boy has reportedly been arrested by the police after neighbours complained about noises coming from his house.

A video has been circulating online which purportedly shows some of Burna Boy’s neighbours complaining about the music star.

The person recording compared him to Jude Ighalo who lives quite close saying the footballer maintains decorum in the neighbourhood and is not noisy.

The man also alleged that Burna Boy is allegedly owing N100m for the land he built his home.

Information Nigeria has not been able to confirm any of the reports.

Watch Video