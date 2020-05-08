Police Rescue ‘Homeless’ Mother Of Four Who Gave Birth On The Road (Photo)

By
Valerie Oke
-
Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police

The Lagos state police command has rescued a homeless mother of four who gave birth to a baby girl on the roadside.

Read AlsoPolice Arrest Jaywon, 179 Others For Violating Curfew In Lagos

According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of the security operative, the mother and baby are currently doing well.

“Our officers in Ikate Elegushi got a distress call this morning for the assistance of a homeless mother of four who gave birth to a baby girl on the road.

“Our officers got to the scene and evacuated the newborn and mother with her four children to Eti-Osa Primary Health Care Centre.

“They are all in good condition.”

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here