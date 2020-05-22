Popular African Music Icon, Mory Kante Dies At 70

Popular Guinean music icon, Mory Kante has died. Kante helped introduce African music to the world stage in the 1980s. He died at the age of 70.

The ‘Yeke Yeke’ hitmaker died in hospital on Friday in the Guinea capital, Conakry, and his son, Balla Kanté confirmed the sad news.

He told the AFP news agency his father died from health problems that had been left untreated due to the coronavirus outbreak.

READ ALSO – Veteran American Actor, Geno Silva Dies at 72

“He suffered from chronic illnesses and often travelled to France for treatment but that was no longer possible with the coronavirus. We saw his condition deteriorate rapidly, but I was still surprised because he’d been through much worse times before.” Kante’s son said.