Popular Dancer, Kaffy Loses Mother (Video)

Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy Shafau-Ameh took to her Instagram page to announce her mum’s demise.

The bereaved choreographer broke the sad news in the early hours of Monday as she revealed that her mum passed away at the age of 82.

However, she didn’t reveal the cause of her mum’s death.

Kaffy also shared videos of her mum showing off her dancing skills.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the mum of two simply wrote;

“Mama has gone to Rest! 😢

#82”

See her full post