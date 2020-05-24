Population Of People Waiting To Steal Is Higher Than Those Currently Stealing – Melaye

The former member representing Kogi west in the upper chamber of the national assembly, Dino Melaye is definitely not new to controversial comments.

The controversial ex-lawmaker in his latest comment stated that the population of people waiting to steal in Nigeria is higher than the population of people who are currently looting the economy.

He made this remark via a comment on his official Instagram page.

He wrote:

In Nigeria, the population of people waiting to steal is higher that the population of people currently stealing.

God pass through Nigeria.