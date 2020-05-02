“Power Has Changed Hands, Accept It And Move On”- Burna Boy Blasts Vybz Kartel

Nigerian Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy took to his social media space to throw some heavy shade at Jamaican artiste, Vybz Kartel.

The award-winning singer reacted as Wizkid and Vybz Kartel are set to have a singing competition via Instagram on Sunday.

Burna Boy noted that he would be watching the live show as he bragged about be the number one artiste.

The singer also wrote that power has changed hands, people should accept it and move on.

See the full post below: