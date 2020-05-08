Praying For Your Enemy To Die Is The Reason You Are Still Poor – Omokri

Reno Omokri has taken to his Twitter page to reveal the reason so many people are still poor.

According to Omokri, this is not far from the fact that so many people keep praying for their enemies to die instead of asking God for important things.

Read Also: Female Child Is More Valuable Than Male Child – Reno Omokri

In his words;

”Solomon had the opportunity to ask God for anything. He didn’t ask for MONEY or for his ENEMIES to die. He asked for WISDOM. So God gave him WISDOM, MONEY and defeated his ENEMIES. Stop praying for your enemy to die. That is why you are still poor!”