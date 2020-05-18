Pregnant Ciara Shares Baby Bump Bikini Photos

American singer and Beauty Marks Entertainment CEO Ciara has shared photos of her growing baby bump in a sun-kissed themed series.

This will be Ciara’s 3rd child after having a son with ex-boyfriend Future, and a daughter with her current husband Russell Wilson.

The American singer and her football quarterback husband Russell announced they were expecting a baby boy in April.

Sharing on Instagram, the singer simply wrote: “The Bump is Bumpin”

See Photos Here: