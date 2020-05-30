Premier League Reveals When Fans Will Return To Stadium

The Premier League has said it is optimistic that “we will see fans back in the stadiums next season”. However, the crowds are likely to return “on a phased basis”.

Football will resume on June 17, following a three-month shut down because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Games will be played behind closed doors at venues yet to be decided.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters, said: “No one knows when matches will move away from the behind-closed-doors model and it is right to have contingency plans in place, but there is optimism at the Premier League and at clubs that we will see fans back in the stadiums next season and it may happen on a phased basis.

READ ALSO – English Premier League Set To Resume June 17

Masters also disclosed that some of the remaining matches in this season’s competition could be played at neutral venues. However, a decision on that will be reached by the end of next week.