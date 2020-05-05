Prepare For Fresh Total Lockdown If… – NCDC DG

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu has warned Nigerians of risking another lockdown if the guidelines were not observed and there was a surge in coronavirus cases.

Ihekweazu made this known while speaking at the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

Also Read: Life Won’t Return To Normalcy Until 2021: NCDC DG

He stated that new cases of the virus may arise if people continued to flout the health directives in some parts of the country where the lockdown was eased.

He said that the Federal government might be forced to impose another lockdown if there are more cases of coronavirus.