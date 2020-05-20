Prepare For The Worst: Health Minister Tells Nigerians

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has adviced Nigerians to prepare for the worst despite the ease of lockdown by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made this plea during the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

“It is of great importance that we – members of the health sector and citizens — endeavour to use this period to dedicate efforts to strive for the best, but also prepare for the worst.

“As we learn more about coronavirus every day, we must be ready to adjust our strategy, based on knowledge and evidence.”