Presidency: Buhari Did Not Cancel Kyari’s Memos, It’s Fake News

The Presidency has debunked speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari has nullified a number of memos and appointments signed off by his former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The Presidency in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu described the report as fake news.

According to the Presidency, President Buhari has not directed his new Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, to cancel all appointments and about 150 memos that were approved by the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, without his permission.

The presidential aide, while stating that nothing of such happened, asked Nigerians to ignore such reports as they were quoted by unnamed sources.