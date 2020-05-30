President Buhari Appoints New Board For NNPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The decision by the President to reconstitution the new NNPC board was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday morning by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina said the news NNPC board which is coming after the expiration of the term of the board members appointed in 2016, will be in place for three years.

Members of the new board are Mohammed Lawal (north-west), Tajudeen Umar (northeast), Adamu Mahmood Attah (north central), Magnus Abe (south-south), Stephen Dike (south-east), and Pius Akinyelure (south-west).