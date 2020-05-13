Professor Ibrahim Gambari Arrives Presidential Villa (Video)

Professor Ibrahim Gambari has arrived the Presidential Villa, Abuja to resume office as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 75-year-old renowned diplomat arrived the villa at 11:00am this morning.

Recall that his appointment as the new chief of staff to President Buhari was confirmed during Wednesday’s federal executive council meeting in Abuja.

The Uncle to the Emir of Ilorin will be replacing late Abba Kyari who died some weeks ago after developing complications from battling COVID-19.

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/DOlusegun/status/1260522174345084928