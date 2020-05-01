PTF Releases Guidelines To Implement Gradual Easing Of Lockdown

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has released the guidelines for the implementation of the phased and gradual easing of the lockdown.

This was announced in a series of tweets posted via the task force’s Twitter handle on Friday.

Also Read: Despite Strange Deaths, Ganduje Asks FG To Relax Lockdown In Kano

Prominent amongst the guidelines which were signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, stated that anyone without a face mask in public will be prosecuted.

It is divided into two sections which comprise the general information on new COVID-19 measures and protocols for the containment of the disease.

See details below: