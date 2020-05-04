Purpose Of Lockdown Has Been Defeated, Says Timi Dakolo

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has raised the alarm that the purpose of the initial lockdown may have been defeated following the manner in which people came out after the relaxation of the lockdown.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further lamented that this is just terrible.

He then concluded by calling on God for help.

See what he tweeted below:

“From the look of things, the purpose of the lockdown for the past 6 weeks has been defeated. This is just terrifying. God help Us all.”