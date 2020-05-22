‘Put God First’ – Naira Marley Tells Fans (Photo)

Nigerian singer and record label executive, Naira Marley has definitely taken a new turn since the beginning of the Ramadan fast.

The president of ”Marlians” known for controversial comment has continued to dish kind words to spiritually uplift his fans and supporters.

Naira Marley, in a recent tweet, advised people to put God first and rest assured that they will never be last in whatever they do.

Writing via his official Twitter account, the “Tesumole” singer said: “Put God first and you will never be last.“

