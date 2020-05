Nollywood actress, Liz Anjorin has shell out a piece of advice to unemployed Nigerian graduates.

The screen diva in her advise, charged them to put their qualifications aside and hustle like a school drop out.

The controversial actress added that pride don’t pay bills.

Read Also: Lizzy Anjorin, Foluke Daramola Celebrate Wumi Toriola’s 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Anjorin made this known via a post on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, 19th May.

She wrote: