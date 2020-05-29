Quality Of Humans Are Reducing, Says Timi Dakolo

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has asserted that the quality of humans are reducing.

According to the singer, he drew the conclusion after being on social media and seeing some posts and comments. Do you agree with him?

The popular singer made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Friday, 29th May.

See what he tweeted below:

Being on social media and seeing some post and comments, I have come to the conclusion that the quality of humans are reducing…