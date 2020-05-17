Quality Of Nollywood Videos Has Dropped, Yul Edochie Laments

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has shared his opinion on the state of Africa’s biggest film industry, Nollywood.

Yul is of the opinion that the quality of home videos in Nigeria has dropped drastically and he also shared why he thinks so.

Yul shared his thoughts on Twitter, stating that the Nigerian film industry is now filled with ”crappy actors, actresses, and directors.”

READ ALSO – We Should Never Forget We Are All Going To Die Someday – Yul Edochie

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote in part: ”The quality of our home videos has dropped so much. Lots of crappy actors/actresses, crappy directors…”

See His Post Here: