Radio Presenter, Joyce Onyemuwa Slams Male Caller Who Said Wives Should Emulate Christ And Endure Domestic Violence

Nigeria Info host, Joyce Onyemuwa slammed a male caller who advised that wives in abusive marriages should emulate Jesus Christ and endure it.

The media personality also shared the video of the heated moment she had with the caller while she was on air.

Joyce, who was recently transferred from Cool FM to Nigeria Info, was discussing a topic surrounding domestic abuse on her show.

Speaking on the topic, the male caller advised that the women should turn the left cheek and emulate Christ.

This irked the radio show host as she asked him why he can’t advice abusive men to emulate Christ and not hit women.

In her words;

“I’m saying that, the example Jesus laid, he asked man to specifically emulate him. So, when I even say man, I mean man and woman. But the male in the marriage is not emulating Christ, so you called my radio station to tell me live on air that I, the female, should emulate Christ, but you, the male, you haven’t held yourself accountable at your failure to emulate Chris.

“So you want me to, as a woman, to take a man hitting me in the face.

“Once again, I say to you, if you yell at me, you might not even hit me, if you yell at me, I’m coming for you. If you talk rudely to me, I’ll come for you.”

The male caller responded;

“Any man that hits his wife shows an immaturity.”

The radio show host interrupted at this point saying;

“I thought you will call the radio station and tell the men to emulate Christ since you’re a Christian, but you’re not doing that. You’re telling the women to stay down and I’m telling the women get up!”

Watch the video below: