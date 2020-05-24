Ramadan Is Over: Moyo Lawal Shares New Video On Instagram

Less than 24 hours after the end of the Ramadan fasting, popular actress, Moyo Lawal has gone back to her old ways of teasing fans with sultry video of herself.

The actress while taking to her official Instagram page on Sunday, shared a video of herself while flaunting major cleavages.

This is despite the numerous giveaways the popular screen diva did during the holy month.

Since the video appeared on social media, her fans have been saying clearly, a leopard does not change its spot even if it rains on it.

Watch the video below