Rapper Cardi B Shares Hot Photo On Instagram

Popular American rapper and Hip hop recording artist Cardi B took the internet by storm with the latest photo on her Instagram page.

Cardi is known for wearing long nails and very flashy looks took to Instagram to share a photo of her looking simple and quite decent.

In the photo, Cardi had a short gown with short hair as she looked away from the camera in the picture.

READ ALSO – Burna Boy To Perform Alongside Ed Sheeran, Cardi B On Warner Music’s Play On Fest

Sharing the photo, Cardi simply wrote: “Baby I Got You.”

See Photo Here: